State: Time running out for small businesses to claim relief funding

(TN Department of Revenue press release) Businesses eligible for the Tennessee Business Relief Program have until September 25th to confirm their information with the Department of Revenue so they can receive up to $30,000 in no-cost funds from the state.

More than 40,000 small businesses across more than 60 business types are eligible for the Tennessee Business Relief Program. However, more than 25,000 of those business owners still have to confirm their information with the Tennessee Department of Revenue in order to get their payments.

The Business Relief Program is unique, as the Department of Revenue has already sent emails or letters to many small businesses letting them know they may be eligible for the relief program. However, before we issue federal funds, we need business owners to verify certain information. Governor Bill Lee announced the relief program June 2, 2020, and he expanded it to additional industries on August 13, 2020.  To date, the Tennessee Department of Revenue has already distributed around $128 million to roughly 17,000 businesses.

Depending on the gross sales of the businesses, relief payments range from $2,500 to $30,000.

