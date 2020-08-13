Smokies to host Fall Ball League

Jim Harris 14 hours ago Local Sports Leave a comment 16 Views

(Tennessee Smokies) After the success of its summer league for area high school baseball players, the Tennessee Smokies have announced that the club will host a Fall Ball League at Smokies Stadium beginning September 21, 2020. The league is for current high school baseball players (10-12 graders). All games will be played at Smokies Stadium on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday nights.

Teams will play 2 games per week, and the league will run for 5-6 weeks throughout the fall. The fee to register is $275 per player. Registration fee includes a league jersey.

“Our area is in need of a place for local high school players to play during the fall without having the burden of costly traveling across the state, especially while school is getting back in session,” said Boyd Sports President and COO Chris Allen. “We are very excited to host this league again at Smokies Stadium.”

Tickets for Fall Ball contests will be available at the gate for $5. Concessions stands will be open, featuring ballpark favorites.

For more information, rules, and to register for the Smokies Fall Ball League at Smokies Stadium, visit www.smokiesbaseball.com/fallball or contact [email protected].

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

TWRA announces quota hunt application results, leftover WMA permit locations

Friday morning, TWRA announced that the 2020 Wildlife Management Area (WMA) and Youth WMA quota …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.