Sheriff Barker goes to Washington

Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker is on his way to Washington DC at the invitation of the White House, to witness tonight’s acceptance speech from President Donald Trump on the final night of the Republican National Convention.

Reached by telephone while en route to the nation’s capital, Sheriff Barker said that on Tuesday morning, he received an email from the White House inviting him to tonight’s speech, and as he noted to me, “regardless of politics, that is not a invitation you can really turn down.”

Barker visited the White House previously as part of National Police Week in 2018, and told us this morning that the invitation came about as part of his involvement with the Fraternal Order of Police, adding that while he is not sure exactly how he got the invitation, he and his wife, who is travelling with him, are “super excited” for the opportunity.

Sheriff Barker will call in to WYSH’s “Ask Your Neighbor” program Friday morning to tell us about his experience at this “once in a lifetime opportunity.”