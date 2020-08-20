RSCC Welcome Back Week starts August 24th

(Bob Fowler, Roane State staff writer) The time-honored tradition of Welcome Back Week at Roane State Community College is right around the corner. Events will be held Monday, August 24, through Thursday, August 27, with each of the college’s nine campuses are participating.

The biggest changes this year will be the now-familiar COVID-19 safety precautions: everyone must wear a face mask and keep at least six feet apart.

Roane State’s Welcome Back Week is the opportunity for new and returning students to reunite with old friends, make new ones and chow down on some free food.

It’s also the chance to pick up a “swag bag,” said Jennifer Fugate, Roane State’s student engagement coordinator. Those giveaway bags will contain several Roane State mementos including a T-shirt, she said.

The Welcome Back Week schedule for each campus is as follows:

· Roane County: Aug. 24, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Vann Student Center

· Scott County: Aug. 24 and 25, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

· Morgan County: Aug. 24 and 25, 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

· Oak Ridge: Aug. 25, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the atrium of the Coffey-McNally Building

· Campbell County: Aug. 25 and 26, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

· Loudon County: Aug. 25 and 27, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

· Knox County Health Sciences Center: Aug. 25, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

· Fentress County: Aug. 24, 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Aug 25, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

o Note: These events will be at the new Fentress County campus: 6844 South York Highway in Clarkrange. South York Highway is also known as Highway 127.

· Cumberland County: Aug. 26 and 27, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Students are asked to keep an eye on their Roane State email and social media for more details. Additional information on this and other Student Life events at Roane State is available online at www.roanestate.edu/studentlife.