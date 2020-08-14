RSCC reports positive COVID-19 test in employee

On Tuesday, August 11, a Roane State Community College employee self-reported a positive COVID-19 test result. Roane State says the employee was on the Oak Ridge Branch Campus on Monday, August 10, but did not enter any campus buildings.

In a press release, Roane State says that officials have taken “appropriate action” to ensure the campus community is informed of the positive case., including the notification of all students, faculty and staff by email. Officials have also been directly contacting those who may have been in close proximity to the afflicted employee. The affected individuals identified through contact tracing have been asked to quarantine.

Officials say that due to safety precautions that have already been in place at Roane State, such as face coverings, wellness screenings and physical distancing, additional unidentified close contacts with the positive case are said to be “unlikely.”

All buildings at the Oak Ridge location will continue to operate as normal, according to the school, with no closures or additional cleanings required due to the fact that the individual remained outdoors at all times.

Additional information about Roane State’s response to the pandemic is available online at www.roanestate.edu/coronavirus. Members of the campus community are encouraged to frequently check their RSCC email and the college website for important updates. Questions can also be sent via email to [email protected].