RSCC reports COVID case on Cumberland campus

On Friday, August 28th, a Roane State student self-reported a positive COVID-19 test result to the college. The student was on the Cumberland County Campus on Thursday, August 27.

Roane State said in a weekend press release that all affected areas of the Cumberland County Campus have been cleaned, and adding that no classes were scheduled Friday in the rooms visited by the student. No building closures were required.

Roane State has made direct contact with each student, faculty and staff member who may have been in the same areas as the individual who tested positive, according to the release. Each person confirmed that physical distancing was observed on campus at all times as well as the use of face coverings. The college has also notified the campus community by email about the positive case.

Additional information about Roane State’s response to the pandemic is available online at www.roanestate.edu/coronavirus. Members of the campus community are encouraged to frequently check their RSCC email and the college website for important updates. Questions can also be sent via email to [email protected].