Roane State says at least two test positive for COVID-19

Roane State Community College says that between this past Monday and Tuesday (August 24th & 25th), the school was notified of two positive test results for COVID-19 and say that several other tests are still pending.

In a press release, school officials say that the reported cases are all among students on the Roane County campus in Harriman, and that they are working under the assumption the remaining tests will also come back positive, out of what RSCC calls “an abundance of caution.” Classroom were visited by these students as recently as Monday, but in the release, officials say they “will be thoroughly cleaned prior to reopening.” Officials did point out that no building closures will be necessary and that the affected students are all following CDC guidelines concerning quarantine and/or isolation.

In the release, officials say that “Roane State has taken appropriate action to ensure the campus community is aware of this information. These actions include notifying all students, faculty and staff by email and directly contacting those who may have been in close contact with the individuals who tested positive or are awaiting test results.”

The college has had a number of safety precautions in place due to the pandemic since this summer, including requiring face coverings, conducting wellness screenings, practicing physical distancing and assigned seating in classes, in order to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. Additional precautions will be taken as needed, according to the release.

Additional information about Roane State’s response to the pandemic is available online at www.roanestate.edu/coronavirus.

The college recommends that members of the campus community frequently check their RSCC email and the college website for important updates. Questions can also be sent via email to [email protected].