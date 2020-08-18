Roane schools reopen Wednesday

Jim Harris 1 day ago Coronavirus, Local News Leave a comment 350 Views

Roane County students return to the the classroom on Wednesday, August 19th.

Roane County Schools will not mandate the wearing of masks inside school buildings, but the school system is recommending that students and staff wear masks. The school system is also asking all students who ride the school bus to wear a mask while on board.

The school system will also encourage students and employees alike to wear masks in common areas inside school buildings, such as hallways and restrooms, and at those times when social distancing cannot be maintained.

The school system encourages students and employees to bring their own masks, but the district will have masks available for students and staff who need them.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

RCSO warns of Social Security # scam

A familiar scam to many people in East Tennessee has made its way in to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.