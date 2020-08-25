Rev. William (Bill) Arthur Roop was received into God’s kingdom in the early morning hours of August 24, 2020. He was 88 years old. Bill accepted the Lord as his personal savior in September 1942 during a revival at the Third Creek Baptist Church in Knoxville. He pastored the Gospel Baptist Church in south Clinton for 41 years and conducted a nursing home ministry at Westmoreland Care & Rehabilitation Center in Knoxville for 43 years until his passing. Bill was a devout Christian that lived his faith every day. His favorite verse of scripture was Philippians 3:10 and he had read completely through the Bible over 55 times. He retired from the United States Postal Service in June 1987.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Dewey Lee and Ruth Amburn Roop; sister, Betty Roop Hunley.

He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Helen Pratt Roop; children, Ruth Walker & husband Paul of Haw River, NC and Connie Roehl & husband Bill of Powell; grandchildren, Laura Pennington & husband Brandon, Jeremy Walker & (Keyanna), Justin Walker & wife Sarah, Alex Roehl, and Abbi Hill & husband Garrrett; great grandchildren, Jude Pennington, Loxi Pennington, Vincent Walker, Simon Walker, Savannah Pennington & Amaya Walker; brothers, Dewey Roop, Kenneth Roop & wife Faye, and David Roop; including several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 5:00-6:45 pm, Friday, August 28, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His funeral service will follow in the chapel at 7:00 pm with Rev. Allen Johnson officiating. Bill’s family will have a private graveside at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com