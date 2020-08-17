Report: 4 cases of COVID-19 in CC Schools

According to the Volunteer Times online news-site, Campbell County school officials last week confirmed four cases of COVID-19 in the system.

According to officials, three of the cases were reported in faculty or staff members, and one in a student. Two of the cases are said to be active, with the other two having recovered. The cases were reported at Campbell County High School, Jacksboro Middle and at Valley View Elementary School.

The Health Department has conducted contact tracing, and the Times reports that as many as seven additional students and three additional staff members may have been exposed and have all been notified of their potential exposure.