RCSO warns of Social Security # scam

Jim Harris 6 hours ago

A familiar scam to many people in East Tennessee has made its way in to Roane County.

The Sheriff’s Office there says they have received several calls from citizens who reported being contacted over the telephone by someone claiming to be with the “Social Security Department.” The caller tells the recipient that their Social Security number has been suspended due to criminal activity and that they can either appear before a judge, or pay a fine over the phone.

The Roane County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday on Facebook that this is a scam, and remind everyone to never give anyone who calls you money or personal information. The Social Security Administration does not make these types of phone calls. The Sheriff’s Office says that if you receive one of these calls, you should hang up immediately, make a note of the number the call came from, along with the date and time the call was received, and notify their office.

