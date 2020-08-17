ORT: Two test positive for COVID-19 at Glenwood ES

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, Oak Ridge school leaders announced two positive tests for COVID-19 at Glenwood Elementary School on Sunday.

Superintendent Bruce Borchers says that in one case, the person who tested positive in the first case announced on Sunday had last been at the school on Thursday and that the second individual had last been in the building on Wednesday.

Students and staff members who were potentially exposed have all been notified, and they will quarantine in accordance with Tennessee Department of Health guidelines, according to Borchers, who also says that the building was deep-cleaned over the weekend.

As ORT points out, the new case at Glenwood is the11th overall n Oak Ridge Schools, and the 10th since July 15. Schools started re-opening July 29.

For more on this story, visit www.oakridgetoday.com.