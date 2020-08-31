ORT: Mental health evals scheduled for murder suspects

Jim Harris 11 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 380 Views

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, psychiatric and mental health evaluations of the two people accused in the kidnapping, torture and murder of a Knoxville woman have been scheduled.

52-year-old Sean Finnegan and 22-year-old Rebecca Dishman are each facing charges of first-degree murder, aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence in the death of 36-year-old Jennifer Paxton, whose body was found by Oak Ridge Police in a home on east Fairview Road on August 6th. The couple is accused of luring Paxton to the home in late December with the promise of a place to stay. However, when she got there, Finnegan and Dishman allegedly beat her, bound her to a bed and repeatedly sexually assaulted her before fatally strangling her. The crimes are alleged to have beem committed between December of 2019 and the date the body was discovered.

Oak Ridge Today reports that Finnegan’s mental evaluation is scheduled for today (Monday, August 31st) at Ridgeview Psychiatric Hospital in Oak Ridge and that a judge has scheduled Dishman’s for Septmber 16th, also at Ridgeview.

Both suspects remain in custody at the Anderson County Jail on bonds totaling $1 million each, and are due back in court for a status hearing in October.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Lee extends Executive Order allowing counties to mandate masks

On Friday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed Executive Order No. 59 to extend certain, targeted provisions of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.