ORT: Mental health evals scheduled for murder suspects

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, psychiatric and mental health evaluations of the two people accused in the kidnapping, torture and murder of a Knoxville woman have been scheduled.

52-year-old Sean Finnegan and 22-year-old Rebecca Dishman are each facing charges of first-degree murder, aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence in the death of 36-year-old Jennifer Paxton, whose body was found by Oak Ridge Police in a home on east Fairview Road on August 6th. The couple is accused of luring Paxton to the home in late December with the promise of a place to stay. However, when she got there, Finnegan and Dishman allegedly beat her, bound her to a bed and repeatedly sexually assaulted her before fatally strangling her. The crimes are alleged to have beem committed between December of 2019 and the date the body was discovered.

Oak Ridge Today reports that Finnegan’s mental evaluation is scheduled for today (Monday, August 31st) at Ridgeview Psychiatric Hospital in Oak Ridge and that a judge has scheduled Dishman’s for Septmber 16th, also at Ridgeview.

Both suspects remain in custody at the Anderson County Jail on bonds totaling $1 million each, and are due back in court for a status hearing in October.