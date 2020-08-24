ORT: Mental evaluations ordered in Or murder case

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, a judge on Friday ordered a mental evaluation for one of two people accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering a Knoxville woman.

52-year-old Sean Finnegan is facing charges of first-degree murder, aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence in connection to the death of 36-year-old Jennifer Gail Paxton of Knoxville, whose body was found inside a home on East Fairview Road in Oak Ridge earlier this month. According to ORT, the evaluation by staff at Ridgeview Psychiatric Hospital is expected to include Finnegan’s competency to stand trial and his mental capacity at the time he allegedly committed the crimes, as well as an IQ test and an evaluation of Finnegan’s ability to assess his conduct. The findings of that evaluation will be submitted to prosecutors, defense attorneys and the judge.

Finnegan’s co-defendant, 22-year-old Rebecca Dishman, will also undergo a mental evaulation at the request of her defense attorney. Dishman faces the same charges as Finnegan, and both are being held at the Anderson County Jail on bonds totaling $1 million each.

Paxton was allegedly tortured, raped, and strangled, and her body was allegedly cut and broken before being stuffed into a freezer in the home on East Fairview Road, which is located off Florida Avenue.

The Oak Ridge Police Department responded to a homicide report at the home on Wednesday night, August 5, and found Paxton’s body during a search early Thursday, August 6.

The crimes were allegedly committed between December of 2019 and the time Paxton’s body was found.