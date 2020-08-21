ORPD part of ‘Booze It and Lose It’ campaign

(ORPD press release) The Oak Ridge Police Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) for its “Booze It and Lose It” campaign from Aug. 21 to Sept. 7, surrounding the Labor Day holiday. This initiative coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization to increase impaired-driving enforcement nationwide.

This year the Oak Ridge Police Department will be increasing patrols in the City of Oak Ridge throughout this time period in an effort to spot impaired drivers in our area.

“Drug and drunk driving is a plague on our society. The Oak Ridge Police Department takes a strong stance in combating this criminal activity,” said ORPD Sergeant and Tennessee Highway Safety Office Network Coordinator Matthew Johnston. “As we participate in this statewide safety campaign, drivers can expect to see more officers and more traffic stops all across Oak Ridge.”

Increased state and national messaging about the dangers of drunk driving, coupled with increased sobriety checkpoints and high visibility enforcement, aim to drastically reduce the number of drunk-driving crashes, injuries, and fatalities this year.

The consequences of a single DUI conviction for a first-time offender in the state of Tennessee may include costly fines, court costs, legal fees, jail time, mandatory drug and alcohol treatment, and/or the installation of an ignition interlock device in his/her vehicle.

The THSO provides grant funding to support Oak Ridge Police Department’s increased enforcement efforts during the Booze It and Lose It campaign. For more information about the THSO, please visit www.tntrafficsafety.org.