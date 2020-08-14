OR YAB meets for first time in new session

(Submitted, City of Oak Ridge) The City of Oak Ridge Youth Advisory Board (YAB), created in 1991, serves as a liaison between the Oak Ridge City Council and the youth of the community. In the 30 years since its inception, the YAB has offered input on City issues while also providing activities and programs that enhance the lives of young people in Oak Ridge.

On Wednesday, Aug. 5, the newly appointed members of the City of Oak Ridge Youth Advisory Board attended their first meeting of the 2020-21 term of office. City staff liaison Matt Reedy conducted the meeting and Sandy Johnson of the City Clerk’s office assisted the members through the swearing-in process. Lt. Governor Randy McNally, City Councilman Jim Dodson, and Oak Ridge Police Department Community Resource Officer Alex Velez also attended the meeting to wish the students well on a new year.

Senior YAB members Maggie Froning and Jayden Ellis were elected as YAB co-chairs after a tie in the vote. In other elections, junior member Kira Palau was elected as vice-chair, senior Selena Piercy was elected as treasurer, and junior Imagine’ Aklin was elected secretary.

Students discussed the challenges ahead as they will try to plan events and programs during a pandemic. At the YAB meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 19, YAB members will discuss these issues and set annual goals.

“We had perfect attendance at our first socially-distanced meeting, where masks were required. I’d say we had a very successful start to the 2020-21 YAB term,” Reedy said. “These students are motivated to make a difference in the midst of COVID-19 challenges.”

YAB meetings are held twice per month, on Wednesday afternoons at the Oak Ridge Civic Center and are open to the public. Board members serve a one-year term of office and must re-apply in the spring each year. If you have questions about the City YAB, contact Matt Reedy at 425-3442 or visit the City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department website at: www.orrecparks.org

