Online community meeting to focus on Bull Run future

Everyone is welcome to weigh in on the future of the Bull Run coal plant site in Claxton during an online community meeting set for Thursday, August 13th.

According to an announcement, the Zoom meeting is being hosted by the Bull Run Neighbors community group and will be a dialogue, where community members are invited to ask questions and offer their ideas for what the site could be used for after it is shut down by TVA by the end of 2023.

Elected officials and other community leaders will be there to answer your questions, and while TVA officials have also been invited to answer questions, the announcement stresses that the “focus of the meeting will be [on] community members.”

The meeting will begin at 7 pm on Thursday, August 13th, and is expected to last until around 8:30 pm, and can be joined either online through Zoom or by telephone.

To join the meeting from your computer, follow this link.

To join by phone, dial (301) 715-8592 and enter PIN 461070#

