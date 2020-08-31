No construction-related lane closures for Labor Day

(TDOT) The Tennessee Department of Transportation will halt all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways for the Labor Day holiday travel period.  Construction crews will stop all lane closure activity beginning at noon on Friday, September 4 until 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8. This will provide maximum roadway capacity for motorists traveling during the Labor Day holiday.

“The Labor Day holiday is typically a busy travel time,” said TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright. “We want to ensure that travelers using Tennessee’s roadways during this period arrive at their destinations quickly and safely without being impeded by road construction delays.”

While lane closure activity will be stopped, workers will still be on site in many construction zones, and drivers are urged to obey posted speed limits.  Drivers convicted of speeding in work zones where workers are present face a fine of $250 to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums.

The “Hands Free Tennessee” law, which requires drivers to put down their phones and focus on the road, includes a $200 fine if the violation occurs in a work zone while workers are present.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.  As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination.  Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

