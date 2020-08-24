NCS #1: Hamlin wins for 6th time this season

(NASCAR.com) Working traffic adroitly over the final run on Saturday, Denny Hamlin cruised to victory in the Drydene 311 at Dover International Speedway after passing Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. for the lead with eight laps left.

At a track he considers one of his worst, based on past performance, Hamlin made up for a poor restart on Lap 193 of 311, gradually running down Truex, who was stuck behind the lapped car of Aric Almirola during the closing run.

Kyle Busch ran third, as Joe Gibbs Racing swept the podium positions. Kevin Harvick was fourth and pole-sitter Chase Elliott fifth. Clint Bowyer, Jimmie Johnson, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. completed the top 10.

For a complete recap of the race, follow this link.