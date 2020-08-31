NCS: Byron snares first win, playoff berth; Playoff field set

(NASCAR.com) With his NASCAR Cup Series Playoff hopes on the line, Hendrick Motorsports’ driver William Byron earned his first career victory Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 regular season finale.

The victory was an automatic berth into the playoffs for the 22-year old Byron – a hard-fought trophy in a typically full-contact, high-emotion contest on NASCAR’s famed Daytona high-banks to settle the playoff field.

The only two playoff positions still up for grabs on the night were filled by Byron and Matt DiBenedetto, who earned the 16th and final Playoff position with a 12th place effort – a mere six points better than seven-time series champion Jimmie Johnson who nursed a badly-damaged car home to a 17th-place finish.

Johnson – who is retiring from full-time competition at the end of the season – was obviously disappointed in the outcome, but emboldened by the effort of his team. The 83-race NASCAR Cup Series winner had a tough path to earn a playoff berth. He missed a race due to a COVID-19 diagnosis and had points taken away from a runner-up effort earlier in the season due to a disqualification. He was in contention to move into his final playoffs opportunity until being caught up in an 11-car accident with only two laps left in regulation.

Thirteen of 16 spots had been clinched in advance of the Coke Zero Sugar 400, meaning three spots were available. William Byron (win), Clint Bowyer (points) and Matt DiBenedetto (points) earned them.

Hendrick Motorsports teammates Byron and Johnson entered the day separated by four points, with all other drivers below the cutline essentially needing to win to get in. Johnson was caught up in a wreck late, while Byron went on to win his first career NASCAR Cup Series race — two very different outcomes for the eldest and youngest Hendrick drivers.

NASCAR CUP SERIES PLAYOFFS FIELD

1. Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing: 2,057 points

2. Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing: 2,047 points

3. Brad Keselowski, Team Penske: 2,029 points

4. Joey Logano, Team Penske: 2,022 points

5. Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports: 2,020 points

6. Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing: 2,014 points

7. Ryan Blaney, Team Penske: 2,013 points

8. Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports: 2,009 points

9. William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports: 2,007 points

10. Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing: 2,005 points

11. Cole Custer, Stewart-Haas Racing: 2,005 points

12. Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing: 2,005 points

13. Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, 2,004 points

14. Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing: 2,003 points

15. Kurt Busch, Chip Ganassi Racing: 2,001 points

16. Matt DiBenedetto, Wood Brothers Racing: 2,000 points