NCS #2: Harvicks wins 7th, clinches regular season title

(NASCAR.com) There was no drama in Kevin Harvick‘s victory in the Drydene 311 at Dover International Speedway, an old-fashioned thrashing in the back end of a Saturday/Sunday NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader.

There was more than enough suspense, however, in the battle between Hendrick Motorsports teammates Jimmie Johnson and William Byron for the final position in the Cup Playoffs.

After winning the first stage at the high-banked concrete Monster Mile, Harvick had already clinched the regular-season Cup championship and the 15-playoff-point bonus that goes with it, with next Saturday‘s race at Daytona International Speedway still to be run.

Harvick went on to sweep the second stage and the race, crossing the finish line 3.525 seconds ahead of runner-up Martin Truex Jr., who finished second in both legs of the doubleheader after running third in each of the previous five races.

The victory was Harvick‘s series-leading seventh of the season, his third at Dover and the 56th of his career, tying him with Kyle Busch for ninth all-time. The win was the 700th in the series for Ford.

Johnson ran third after gambling on two tires and taking a short-lived lead off pit road under the seventh and final caution for Corey LaJoie‘s spin on Lap 289 of 311. The seven-time champion had rallied from a pit-road speeding penalty on Lap 102 that sent him to the rear of the field for a restart on Lap 107.

Johnson lost positions to Harvick and Truex during the final 17-lap run but managed to keep Byron behind him. Byron came home fourth, gained seven points on his veteran teammate — thanks to better results in the stages — and takes a four-point lead over Johnson into Saturday‘s regular-season finale at Daytona.

