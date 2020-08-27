Morgan Schools announce staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The Morgan County School system sent out a notification Wednesday that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 at Coalfield School, and that the individual was present at the school while potentially infectious.

The notification from the schools said, “This message is to share with our school community that we were informed today of a staff member who tested positive for COVID-19 and was present at Coalfield School while potentially infectious. We would like to assure you that we, along with our local health department, immediately began an investigation to determine who may have been in close contact (within six feet for at least 10 minutes) with that individual. All who have been identified as a close contact have been notified and instructed to quarantine at home for 14 days from their last contact with that individual. If you have not received a personal call from a school official, your child was not in close contact with the positive COVID-19 case. As we learn of any new positive cases that affect our school family, we will be sure to communicate this in a timely manner. We appreciate your support in helping our school keep students safe and healthy. “