MEDIC testing for COVID antibodies through end of September

MEDIC Regional Blood Center announced Tuesday that it will continue to screen donors for COVID-19 antibodies through September 30th.

Antibody testing is an effort to identify COVID Convalescent Plasma (CCP) donors to increase inventories to meet the demand of regional hospitals.

MEDIC stresses that it “is NOT performing COVID-19 virus testing for people with COVID-19 symptoms.”

Donors must have a successful blood or blood-related product donation to receive the antibody test.

Eligible donors can donate at any of MEDIC’s Regional Blood Donor Centers in downtown Knoxville (1601 Ailor Avenue); Farragut (11000 Kingston Pike), Athens (213 E. Washington Avenue) or Crossville (79 S. Main Street).

You can also donate at MEDIC’s mobile, community blood drives at various locations across East Tennessee. Please visit www.medicblood.org for locations and times.

MEDIC is requiring donors to wear a mask or face covering. If a donor does not have a mask or face covering, MEDIC will provide one. MEDIC is requiring appointments for all donors. This will allow for social distancing and to control donor flow.

Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org using the donate link. Appointments can also be made by calling 865-524-3074.

The need for COVID Convalescent Plasma is urgent. Antibody testing is an effort to identify CCP donors to increase inventories to meet the demand of regional hospitals. Results will be provided only to those who have positive results for COVID-19 antibodies. Results will not be discussed on the phone or via email.