Mavericks host Powell Thursday on WQLA; familiar voice returns to the radio

Tune in tonight, immediately after Trading Time Primetime, for live coverage of Anderson County High School Football on the new radio home of the Mavs, WQLA, and on WYSH.

We will get things started around 6:55 pm, when Marc Payne returns to Maverick Stadium as the radio voice of the Mavs, for tonight’s broadcast of Powell’s visit to Anderson County.

Both teams are 1-0, but achieved those week one wins in wildly disparate fashion, with Powell beating Beech on a touchdown pass in the back corner of the end zone with less than 10 seconds to play, 26-24, and the Mavericks scoring all of their points in the first half in a 41-6 season-opening victory over rival Clinton.

AC will be led by quarterback Stone Hatmaker, who completed 8 of his 10 passing attempts against the Dragons for a cool 194 yards and three touchdowns, two covering 38 and 43 yards to Cam Thomas. The Mav defense was stout last week as well, limiting Clinton to just 163 total yards and forcing nine Dragon punts.

In addition to looking to start the season 2-0, Anderson County will be out to avenge their lone regular season loss from a year ago, a 48-36 defeat at the hands of Powell.

Again, our live coverage kicks off at around 6:55 tonight, right after Trading Time Primetime, on WQLA and WYSH!

One area game that had been set for Friday has been rescheduled for Thursday (tonight) and that has Wartburg visiting Harriman.

Tomorrow night, Jim Harris will have the play-by-play for you when the Clinton Dragons head to Knoxville to face CAK with the Eye Center Pregame Show at 7:00 on WYSH and WQLA.