Maureen Adele “Pebbles” Gambrel, age 73, of Clinton

Maureen Adele “Pebbles” Gambrel, age 73, of Clinton passed away at Methodist Medical Center.  She was born January 20, 1947 in Knoxville, TN to the late Charles and Ida Pebley.  Throughout her life she loved traveling and spending time with her family and friends.
She was survived by her sisters, Rebecca Pebley of Clinton, & Robin Sitzer & husband James of Knoxville; brother, James Pebley & wife Lisa of Beaver Dam, KY; nephew, Jeremy Pebley; nieces, Christy and Suzanne; special friends, Robbie & wife Ashley Runkles, Emily, Courtney, & Andrew Runkles.
The family is honoring Pebbles requests and there will be no services. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the American Heart Association.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

