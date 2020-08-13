Lucile Huckaby, age 86 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at her residence. Lucile was born November 24, 1933 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Everett and Grace Miles Huckaby. Lucile was a member of Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church as well as a member of the Salvation Army. She loved the Andy Griffith Show, flowers, holidays, going to church, and children, especially her grandkids. In addition to her parents, Lucile is preceded in death by her brothers Jesse and Charles Huckaby.

Survivors:

Daughter Mary Ann Phillips of Clinton

Brother Wayne and Carol Huckaby of Oak Ridge

Grandchildren Angel Long and children Christopher, Maddalynn, and Matthew Henson of Turtle Town

Step Granddaughters Amanda and Tim Smith

Carrie and Robert McGar

Special Friends Sharon and Jake Antrican

Sandra Ellis

And a host of other step grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.

The family would like to extend a Special Thank You to the University of Tennessee Hospice Preferred Care, especially to Tina, Greg, Mary, and Amanda for their loving care and support.

Visitation: 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Greg Bennet officiating.

A graveside service will follow the funeral service at the Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Powell, Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Summers & Sons Monuments for a memorial marker.

You may also view Lucile’s guestbook online at our website at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements