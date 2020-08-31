LPD serves search warrant Thursday

Thursday evening, officers from the LaFollette Police Department and members of the 8th Judicial District Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a home on East Prospect Street.

Investigators say that undercover purchases had been made at the home of heroin, fentanyl and meth, and that during Thursday’s raid, they seized “a large amount” of heroin, meth, and marijuana, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Charges against the residents of the home are pending, according to authorities, with the evidence likely to be presented to the grand jury.