LPD serves search warrant Thursday

Jim Harris 11 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 87 Views

Thursday evening, officers from the LaFollette Police Department and members of the 8th Judicial District Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a home on East Prospect Street.

Investigators say that undercover purchases had been made at the home of heroin, fentanyl and meth, and that during Thursday’s raid, they seized “a large amount” of heroin, meth, and marijuana, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Charges against the residents of the home are pending, according to authorities, with the evidence likely to be presented to the grand jury.

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

