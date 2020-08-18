Lewallen Bridge replacement project update after 24 months

The city of Clinton’s Project Coordinator for the replacement of the Lewallen Bridge, Lynn Murphy, issued an update at the 24-month mark of the 36-month-long project to replace the iconic structure connecting Clinton with points south on Clinch Avenue.

Murphy’s update, available on the city’s website at www.clintontn.net, states that construction of Abutment #1 is complete and is “now supporting the last nine girder beams.”

The existing steel beam pilings have been wrapped with rebar, concrete forms placed, and concrete was poured to create the abutment. The last nine girder beams were set between Pier # 1 and Abutment #1 this past week, with Murphy saying the work was completed on Friday, August 14th.
Crews continue installing galvanized steel deck pans across the girder beams and building overhangs to accommodate the five-foot-wide sidewalks that will be featured on each side of the new bridge.
Thousands of so-called “shear bolts” are being welded to the tops of the girder beams, which serve to prevent the concrete deck slab from sliding and will tie the nine-inch thick concrete deck slab to the support beams.
Soon, a sub-contractor crew will begin placing a grid system of epoxy coated steel rebar across the girder beams and deck pans. A quantity of almost 1.5 million pounds of steel rebar is required.
Note: The TDOT Lewallen Bridge Replacement Project began on Monday September 17, 2018 and is scheduled for completion on August 31, 2021.

For more information and pictures of the project, visit: http://clintontn.net/BridgeProjUpdate.htm

