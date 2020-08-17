LaFollette Rec Dept. pulls plug on leagues

Jim Harris 2 days ago Coronavirus, Local News Leave a comment 94 Views

The City of LaFollette announced Friday that all recreation department activities have been suspended until 2021. Officials describe the move as a “precautionary measure due to…COVID-19.

In a press release, the LaFollette Recreation Department said that it has decided to pause all adult and youth league activities, including basketball and soccer through January. 4th, 2021, at which time officials will revisit the issue and discuss when it might be possible to resume all league activities.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the LaFollette Recreation Department at 423-562-9424.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

