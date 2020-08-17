LaFollette Rec Dept. pulls plug on leagues

The City of LaFollette announced Friday that all recreation department activities have been suspended until 2021. Officials describe the move as a “precautionary measure due to…COVID-19.

In a press release, the LaFollette Recreation Department said that it has decided to pause all adult and youth league activities, including basketball and soccer through January. 4th, 2021, at which time officials will revisit the issue and discuss when it might be possible to resume all league activities.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the LaFollette Recreation Department at 423-562-9424.