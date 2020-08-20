Kingston PD warns of man posing as officer

The Kingston Police Department is warning motorists after someone was reportedly pulled over by a man pretending to be a police officer.

Kingston Police said the impersonator could be driving a dark-colored SUV with a blue dashboard light. Police say the incident happened after dark, and that the impersonator was not wearing a uniform and did not have a badge.

The Kingston Police Department says anyone who believes they might getting pulled over by someone who is not an actual officer needs to drive to a well-lit area like a parking lot and call 911 to confirm whether or not the flashing lights behind them actually belong to a law enforcement officer.

