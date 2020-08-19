Kingston PD investigates break-in, theft at historic fort

Kingston Police are searching for the suspect in a break-in and burglary at Fort Southwest Point that occurred last week.

The historic fort is operated by the city as a museum and is used for historical re-enactments and holiday events, just to name two.

Last Wednesday, police responded after an employee came to work to discover the glass in the front door had been smashed. Once inside, the culprit or culprits stole seven antique guns—including one on loan to the museum by a citizen—as well as $10 in cash and a DVR player.

Officers say they recovered fingerprints from the gun case that was broken into and that their investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about the burglary or stolen items should call Kingston police at (865) 376-2094. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

