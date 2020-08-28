Kingston ‘pauses’ football activities for two weeks

Kingston High School announced Thursday that all football activities at the school have been put on hold and each of the Yellow Jackets’ next two games have been postponed. No official reason was given except school officials did say that their decision was based on “health department guidelines.”

Kingston opened its season with a win against Harriman last week, and were set to host Oliver Springs tonight and Austin-East next Friday.

There has been no word yet on when and how the games could be made up.