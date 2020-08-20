Jellico fire truck crashes into home

A Jellico fire truck crashed into a home Wednesday evening while en route to a reported house fire.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that the fire engine had been headed south on Florence Avenue at around 7:45 pm Wednesday when the truck left the side of the road and rolled down a hill before colliding with the house at 296 Florence, and coming to rest on the driver’s side.

The firefighter driving the truck was reportedly not seriously injured. The residents of the house were home at the time of the crash, but were not injured.

The Jellico Rescue Squad ended up responding to the original call about a residential fire. The THP is investigating the crash.