International Opioid Overdose Awareness Day is August 31st

(ASAP of Anderson) The Anderson County community is encouraged to join ASAP of Anderson in observing International Opioid Overdose Awareness Day on August 31st. Cities and towns across Tennessee and around the world come together each year on this date to remember those who have died or suffered permanent injury due to drug overdose. International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) seeks to create a better understanding of overdose, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths, and create change that reduces the harms associated with drug use.

Each year the world loses thousands of people to drug overdose. Some survive but suffer permanent injury, which can have a devastating impact on their families and friends. Anderson County is not immune. You may have seen it. It has happened to people around you. Tomorrow, it could happen to someone you love. This is not an invisible issue.

International Overdose Awareness Day provides an opportunity for the public to reflect on practical ways to prevent overdose in the community. Overdose is preventable. Knowing the real facts about drugs and what to do when you see someone experiencing an overdose DOES save lives.

On August 31st, ASAP of Anderson will be hosting a Virtual Opioid Overdose Training from 6:00-7:00pm to equip community members with the tools necessary to help prevent an overdose death. The training will include:

Local and state data regarding overdose deaths and drug facts

Signs to help identify someone experiencing an overdose

Guidance for safely administering naloxone (Narcan™) to save a life

To register for the Virtual Opioid Overdose Training on August 31st at 6:00pm, please visit: https://www.asapofanderson.org/initiatives/naloxone/

For more information, contact ASAP of Anderson at 865-457-3007 or visit www.ASAPofAnderson.org. To stay up to date about other exciting events going on with ASAP follow @ASAPofAnderson on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.