HSFB Week 2 underway; Mavs fall, Dragons look for win #1

Week Two of the high school football season got off to an exciting start on Thursday, but the Anderson County Mavericks fell in a thriller to the Powell Panthers.

Anderson County trailed by as many as 15 points in the first half, but managed to fight back and take the lead in the fourth quarter. Powell, which won its first game of the season on a touchdown pass in the final minute against Beech last week, drove down the field and scored on a touchdown run that gave them a 31-29 lead they would not relinquish over the game’s final minutes. AC fell to 1-1 and opens Region play next week at Hixson on WQLA.

Elsewhere on Thursday, Harriman downed Wartburg, 36-22.

Tune in tonight at 7 for the Eye Center Pregame Show, taking you up to the 7:30 kickoff of Fox & Farley Friday Night Football, as Clinton travels to the Christian Academy of Knoxville (CAK). Last year, these two teams played a tight one in Clinton, with the Warriors prevailing, 24-14. In Week One, CAK won at Daniel Boone, 28-14, on the strength of a pair of “pick-sixes,” while Clinton dropped its opener, 41-6 at Anderson County.

Elsewhere tonight, Oak Ridge is home for Dobyns-Bennett, Campbell hosts Carter, Jellico opens its season at Oakdale, Fulton plays at Central, Sweetwater visits Rockwood , Sunbright welcomes in Pickett County, and next week’s Clinton opponent, Halls, travels to Karns.