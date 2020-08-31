HSFB Week 2 Scores & Week 3 Schedules

Week Two of the high school football season included games on Saturday, in addition to the full slate of games played on Friday.

Here on WYSH, you heard CAK down Clinton, 45-13, in Knoxville. The Warriors were led by running back J.D. Dunn, Jr., who gained 189 yards rushing on 18 carries and scored twice. Clinton held its own in the first half, going into the locker room down 14-0 at halftime, but the floodgates opened for CAK in the third quarter, with the Warriors scoring three touchdowns, highlighted by a 34-yard interception return for a socre by Denzel Jackson.

Starting Clinton QB Trace Thackerson went down in the second half with a lower leg injury and was replaced by freshman Joshua Keith—son of first-year Dragon head coach Darell Keith—who promptly scored on a 68-yard run, and with under 30 seconds to play, trailing 45-7, fired a laser beam of a pass into the end zone from 27 yards out that was caught by Braylon Taylor in between a pair of CAK defenders.

For the game, CAK outgained Clinton, 374 to 303, with both teams doing ther majority of their damage on the ground, where the Warriors churned out 237 yards and the Dragons 195.

Clinton fell to 0-2 with the loss.

Box Score by Dan McWilliams

Clinton 0-0- 0-13—13

CAK 7-7-21-10—45

Scoring

CAK—Grant Sterchi 14 pass from Ryan Degges (Ross Badgett kick), 8:56, 1st

CAK—JD Dunn Jr. 32 run (Badgett kick), 9:16, 2nd

CAK—Denzel Jackson 34 interception return (Badgett kick), 10:54, 3rd

CAK—Dunn 3 run (Badgett kick), 6:07, 3rd

CAK—Dario Love 6 run (Badgett kick), 0:18.4, 3rd

Clinton—Joshuah Keith 68 run (Ryan Bradley kick), 11:14, 4th

CAK—FG Badgett 39, 5:20, 4th

CAK—Sloan Helton 67 pass from Eli Campbell (Badgett kick), 2:24, 4th

Clinton—Braylon Taylor 27 pass from Keith (kick failed), 0:29.7, 4th

Team stats

First downs: Clinton 12, CAK 18

Rushes-yards: Clinton 40-195, CAK 41-237

Passing yards: Clinton 108, CAK 137

Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 5-13-3, CAK 8-14-2

Total plays-yards: Clinton 53-303, CAK 55-374

Punts-avg: Clinton 5-22.6, CAK 2-26.5

Return yardage: Clinton 97, CAK 51

Sacked-yards lost: Clinton 3-17, CAK 1-2

Penalties-yards: Clinton 12-85, CAK 6-81

Fumbles-lost: Clinton 1-0, CAK 1-0

Time of possession: Clinton 24:37, CAK 23:23

Time of game: 2 hours, 25 minutes

Individual stats…Rushes – yards

Clinton: Keith 3-67 (TD), Jacquez Johnson 3-54, Elie Deshomme 13-35, Trace Thackerson 13-16, Brandon Holifield 1-13, Connor Moody 5-8, Reese King 2-2; CAK: Dunn 18-189 (2 TDs), Love 11-34 (TD), Degges 6-26, Dominic Alford 2-6, Caleb Hoke 2-1, Team 2-minus 19

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards)

Clinton: Keith 3-6-1 78 (TD), Thackerson 2-7-2 30; CAK: Degges 5-11-2 63 (TD), Aiden Troutt 2-2-0 7, Campbell 1-1-0 67 (TD)

Receptions – yards

Clinton: Wesley Phillips 1-44, Taylor 1-27 (TD), Jeremiah Blauvelt 1-24, Andy King 1-7, Nate Murphy 1-6; CAK: Sterchi 2-25 (TD), Davis Frost 2-7, Helton 1-67 (TD), Ethan Fulford 1-32, Dunn 1-6, JD Presley 1-0

Punting – total yards – average

Clinton: Deshomme 4-107-26.8, Moody 1-6-6.0; CAK: Degges 2-53-26.5

Kickoff returns – yards

Clinton: Keith 3-82; CAK: Dunn 1-3

Punt returns – yards

Clinton: Keith 1-minus 1; CAK: none

Interceptions – yards returned

Clinton: Rodayvein Truss 1-16, R. King 1-0; CAK: Chi McNeil-Harrison 2-14, Jackson 1-34 (TD)

Fumble recoveries

(none for either team)

Sacks – yards

Clinton: Gavin Bolinger 1-2; CAK: Luke Myers 1-9, Chase Stokely 1-7, Sterchi 1-1

ELSEWHERE

(Friday) Carter 24 Campbell County 13…

William Blount 40 Oliver Springs 6…

Oakdale 18 Jellico 8…

Central 21 Fulton 9…

Alcoa 55 Austin-East 0…

Claiborne 41 Union County 6…

(Saturday) Dobyns-Bennett 19 Oak Ridge 3…

Halls 32 Karns 21…

West 30 Farragut 7.

WEEK 3 SCHEDULE

(Thursday) Rockwood at Oliver Springs…

(Friday) Halls at Clinton (WYSH)…

Anderson County at Hixson (WQLA)…

Campbell County at Oak Ridge…

West at Karns…

Fulton at Powell…

Harriman at Coalfield…

Austin-East at Kingston…

Midway at Oakdale…

Greenback at Sunbright…

Wartburg at Oneida…

Greeneville at Union County.