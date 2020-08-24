HSFB: Mavs take down Dragons, 41-6; Other scores, schedule

The first weekend of high school football in the state of Tennessee is in the books. Here is a look at how Week 1 shook out.

Friday here on WYSH, the Anderson County Mavericks downed the Clinton Dragons, 41-6, at Mavericks Stadium. The victory was AC’s 21st in the last 22 meetings between these schools, and 12th in a row over the Dragons.

The Mavericks wasted no time in welcoming new Clinton Head Coach Darell Keith to the rivalry, scoring on their first possession on a 43-yard pass down the sideline to Cam Thomas from Stone Hatmaker. The Maverick defense then clamped down, forcing Clinton to punt for the first of nine times on the night, and setting up the offense for its next score, a nine-yard run buy Joshua Godwin Miller that gave the Mavs a 13-0 lead with 7:18 left to play in the first quarter.

On the Dragons’ next possession, they were forced to punt again and Stone Cummins blocked it, and Russell Lindsay scooped it up and scored from 44 yards out to make it 20-0. Another Dragon punt led to another AC score, as Hatmaker connected with Bryson Vowell from 24 yards out, and the extra point by Daniel Bethel made it 27-0 after one period. Gavin Noe scored on an 18-yard run early in the second quarter to make it 34-0.

Clinton got on the board late in the second quarter on a seven-yard scamper by quarterback Trace Thackerson, but the extra point was missed. Moments later, though, the Mavs struck again, with Hatmaker finding Thomas from 38 yards out with 28 seconds left. The extra point made it 41-6, and the second half was played with the continuous clock rule in effect.

Anderson County outgained Clinton 322 to 106 for the game, and neither team turned the ball over.

Hatmaker was wickedly efficient passing the ball, completing eight of 10 passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns. Noe led the AC ground game with 70 yards and a score and Godwin Miller added 24 more and a TD. Vowell ended the night with four catches for 91 yards and a touchdown while Thomas ended up with a total of three catches for 77 yards, and the two long scoring plays.

For Clinton, operating in its first game with a new offense, Thackerson led the way with 47 yards on 14 carries and completed six of 12 passes for 41 yards. Kendall Lucus had four catches for the Dragons, and Andy King hauled in two receptions.

Anderson County (1-0) hosts Powell (1-0) on Thursday night, while Clinton (0-1) heads to Knoxville to face CAK (1-0).

Box score compiled by Dan McWilliams.

Clinton 0- 6-0-0— 6

Anderson County 27-14-0-0—41

Scoring

Anderson County—Cam Thomas 43 pass from Stone Hatmaker (kick blocked), 10:54, 1st

Anderson County—Joshua Godwin Miller 9 run (Daniel Bethel kick), 7:18, 1st

Anderson County—Russell Lindsay 44 blocked-punt return (Bethel kick), 4:08, 1st

Anderson County—Bryson Vowell 24 pass from Hatmaker (bethel kick), 1:29, 1st

Anderson County—Gavin Noe 18 run (Bethel kick), 9:48, 2nd

Clinton—Trace Thackerson 7 run (kick failed), 1:17, 2nd

Anderson County—Thomas 38 pass from Hatmaker (Bethel kick), 0:28.7, 2nd

Team stats

First downs: Clinton 7, Anderson County 12

Rushes-yards: Clinton 28-62, Anderson County 18-115

Passing yards: Clinton 44, Anderson County 207

Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 8-16-0, Anderson County 10-16-0

Total plays-yards: Clinton 44-106, Anderson County 34-322

Punts-avg: Clinton 9-26.3, Anderson County 2-31.0

Return yardage: Clinton 0, Anderson County 96

Sacked-yards lost: Clinton 1-6 Anderson County 0-0

Penalties-yards: Clinton 6-32, Anderson County 7-85

Fumbles-lost: Clinton 1-0, Anderson County 0-0

Time of possession: Clinton 28:42, Anderson County 19:18

Time of game: 2 hours, 14 minutes

Individual stats

Rushes – yards…Clinton: Thackerson 14-47 (TD), Elie Deshomme 5-10, Jacquez Johnson 2-8, Connor Moody 3-1, Joshuah Keith 1-0, Reese King 3-minus 4; Anderson County: Noe 7-70 (TD), Godwin Miller 4-24 (TD), Nick Moog 5-15, Hatmaker 1-3, Walker Martinez 1-3

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards)…Clinton: Thackerson 6-12-0 41, Keith 2-4-0 3; Anderson County: Hatmaker 8-10-0 194 (3 TDs), Martinez 2-6-0 13

Receptions – yards…Clinton: Kendall Lucus 4-23, Andy King 221, Johnson 1-2, Braylon Taylor 1-minus 2; Anderson County: Vowell 4-91 (TD), Thomas 3-77 (2 TDs), Godwin Miller 1-26, Eli Davis 1-7, Eli Braden 1-6

Punting – total yards – average…Clinton: Moody 7-210-30.0, Deshomme 1-27-27.0, Team 1-0-0.0 (block); Anderson County: Bethel 2-62-31.0

Kickoff returns – yards…Clinton: none; Anderson County: Thomas 2-45

Punt returns – yards…Clinton: none; Anderson County: Lindsay1-44 (TD/block), Braden Miller 1-7

Interceptions – yards returned…(none for either team)

Fumble recoveries…(none for either team)

Sacks – yards…Clinton: none; Anderson County: Braden 1-6

Blocked kick…Clinton: Deshomme; Anderson County: none

Blocked punt…Clinton: none; Anderson County: Cummins

Missed field goals – yards…Clinton: none; Anderson County; Bethel 47, 54

ELSEWHERE:

Oak Ridge 40 Hardin Valley 0…

Campbell County 29 Cocke County 3…

Oneida 14 Oliver Springs 6…

Cherokee 48 Union County 0…

Kingston 35 Harriman 12…

Rockwood 36 Midway 35 (OT)…

Oakdale 41 Pickett County 10…

Coalfield 40 Wartburg 8…

Sunbright 41 Red Boiling Springs 6…

Powell 26 Beech 24…

Maryville 49 William Blount 7…

CAK 28 Daniel Boone 14.

SCHEDULE:

(Thursday) Powell at Anderson County…

(Friday) Clinton at CAK…

Dobyns-Bennett at Oak Ridge…

Carter at Campbell County…

Wartburg at Harriman…

Oliver Springs at Kingston…

Fulton at Central…

Jellico at Oakdale…

Sweetwater at Rockwood…

Pickett County at Sunbright…

Halls at Karns.