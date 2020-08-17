High School Football set to start August 20th

High school football season begins this week in Tennessee.

Here is a look at the Week 1 matchups for East Tennessee teams.

Thursday, the season kicks off locally with Halls at Gibbs.

Friday here on WYSH, catch live coverage of the Crosstown Showdown as the Clinton Dragons play at the Anderson County Mavericks.

Elsewhere on Friday, Oak Ridge opens up at Hardin Valley, Campbell County travels to Cocke County, Oliver Springs plays at home against Oneida and Union County hosts Cherokee. Kingston visits Harriman to open the 2020 campaign, while Midway plays host to Rockwood, Oakdale is home for Pickett County, Central opens up on the road at Cleveland, and Karns travels to Walker Valley. Elsewhere, Sunbright travels to Red Boiling Springs, and Coalfield hits the road for Wartburg.

There are two games featuring area teams set for Saturday, with Alcoa hosting Murfreesboro Blackman and Fulton on the road to South-Doyle.