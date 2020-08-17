High School Football set to start August 20th

Jim Harris 2 days ago Local Sports Leave a comment 31 Views

High school football season begins this week in Tennessee.

Here is a look at the Week 1 matchups for East Tennessee teams.

Thursday, the season kicks off locally with Halls at Gibbs.

Friday here on WYSH, catch live coverage of the Crosstown Showdown as the Clinton Dragons play at the Anderson County Mavericks.

Elsewhere on Friday, Oak Ridge opens up at Hardin Valley, Campbell County travels to Cocke County, Oliver Springs plays at home against Oneida and Union County hosts Cherokee. Kingston visits Harriman to open the 2020 campaign, while Midway plays host to Rockwood, Oakdale is home for Pickett County, Central opens up on the road at Cleveland, and Karns travels to Walker Valley. Elsewhere, Sunbright travels to Red Boiling Springs, and Coalfield hits the road for Wartburg.

There are two games featuring area teams set for Saturday, with Alcoa hosting Murfreesboro Blackman and Fulton on the road to South-Doyle.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

NCS: Elliott masters Daytona road course

(NASCAR.com staff reports) No practice, no qualifying, new course — no problem for Hendrick Motorsports …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.