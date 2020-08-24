GROTS: Zane Smith wins for 2nd time in 3 races

(NASCAR.com) Zane Smith survived a restart with three laps left in Friday‘s KDI Office Technology 200 at Dover International Speedway and pulled away to claim his second NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series victory of the season.

The 21-year-old Sunoco rookie held off Matt Crafton and GMS Racing teammate Brett Moffitt in the final three-lap dash to earn his second victory in three races and reinforce his status as a formidable contender for the series championship.

Smith held a comfortable lead of more than 1.5 seconds over Moffitt when Stewart Friesen spun in Turn 2 on Lap 192 to cause the fifth and final caution. Moffitt chose the bottom lane for the final restart and lost second place to Crafton on the next-to-last lap.

Smith crossed the finish line .989 seconds ahead of Crafton, with Moffitt trailing in third.

