GROTS: Creed wins 2nd race in last 3 starts

Jim Harris 11 hours ago Local Sports Leave a comment 6 Views

(NASCAR.com) Sheldon Creed won his second NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race in the last three weeks, holding off former series champion Brett Moffitt by a mere .881-seconds to take the trophy in Sunday afternoon’s CarShield 200 Presented by CK Power at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

It was the 22-year-old Californian’s third career win and, notably, his second victory in the season’s three-race Triple Truck Challenge just this month, which earned him a total of $150,000 in bonuses.

For more on the race, follow this link to NASCAR.com.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Kingston resumes football activities after brief pause

After temporarily halting all football activities last week due to COVID-19 concerns, officials at Kingston …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.