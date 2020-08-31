GROTS: Creed wins 2nd race in last 3 starts

(NASCAR.com) Sheldon Creed won his second NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race in the last three weeks, holding off former series champion Brett Moffitt by a mere .881-seconds to take the trophy in Sunday afternoon’s CarShield 200 Presented by CK Power at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

It was the 22-year-old Californian’s third career win and, notably, his second victory in the season’s three-race Triple Truck Challenge just this month, which earned him a total of $150,000 in bonuses.

For more on the race, follow this link to NASCAR.com.