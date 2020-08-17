GROTS: Creed holds off teammate for Daytona road-course win

Jim Harris 2 days ago

(NASCAR.com staff reports) Sheldon Creed had to hold off his GMS Racing teammate, Brett Moffitt, twice on restarts with less than five laps remaining in Sunday‘s Sunoco 159, with the 22-year-old Creed ultimately beating the former series champion by a mere .743 seconds in overtime to earn the inaugural NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race victory at Daytona International Speedway‘s famed road course.

Sunoco rookie Raphael Lessard finished a career-best third, followed by 2019 series champion Matt Crafton and current championship points leader Austin Hill. Tyler Ankrum finished sixth, and the season‘s other two-time race winner Grant Enfinger was seventh. Parker Kligerman, Scott Lagasse Jr. and Stewart Friesen rounded out the top 10 in order.

