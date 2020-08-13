Grants announced for several libraries

State Senator Ken Yager has announced that a combined total of $37,033 in library grants will be coming to 18 communities located in Senate District 12, which includes Campbell, Morgan and Roane counties.

Theses Tennessee State Library and Archives grants are being funded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed by Congress earlier this year. The funds will assist in addressing issues created by the increased needs for technology as a result of the pandemic, as well as supplies to keep library staff and visitors safe.

In Campbell County, the Jellico Public Library will receive $4815 and LaFollette’s will receive $4728, while libraries in Caryville ($764) and Jacksboro ($426) are for smaller amounts.

Morgan County library grants include 2526 to the Coalfield Public Library, $2504 to Historic Rugby, Inc., $1185 for the Petros Public Library and $1076 headed to the Petros Public Library.

In Roane County, $3,510 is headed to the Harriman Public Library, with another $1,356 grant going to the Rockwood Public Library, and a $740 grant to the Kingston Public Library.