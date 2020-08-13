Grants announced for several libraries

Jim Harris 15 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 56 Views

State Senator Ken Yager has announced that a combined total of $37,033 in library grants will be coming to 18 communities located in Senate District 12, which includes Campbell, Morgan and Roane counties.

Theses Tennessee State Library and Archives grants are being funded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed by Congress earlier this year. The funds will assist in addressing issues created by the increased needs for technology as a result of the pandemic, as well as supplies to keep library staff and visitors safe.

In Campbell County, the Jellico Public Library will receive $4815 and LaFollette’s will receive $4728, while libraries in Caryville ($764) and Jacksboro ($426) are for smaller amounts.

Morgan County library grants include 2526 to the Coalfield Public Library, $2504 to Historic Rugby, Inc., $1185 for the Petros Public Library and $1076 headed to the Petros Public Library.

In Roane County, $3,510 is headed to the Harriman Public Library, with another $1,356 grant going to the Rockwood Public Library, and a $740 grant to the Kingston Public Library.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Fewer than one million apply for unemployment nationally, just over 10K in Tennessee

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began sweeping across the country in mid-March, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.