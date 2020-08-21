Georgia Lorene Hill Cox, age 98 of Clinton

Jim Harris 15 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 64 Views

Georgia Lorene Hill Cox, age 98 of Clinton passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.  She was born October 20, 1921 in Loyston, Tennessee to the late L.G. “Gip” Hill and Bessie Stooksbury.  She was a member of Hinds Creek Baptist Church and worked at Magnet Mills in Clinton and Davis Manufacturing Company Inc. in Knoxville.  She loved working her garden with her flowers and also loved her dog, cats, and crocheting.  She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Elmore Cox; son, Daniel E. Cox; brothers, Vaughn Hill, Carson Hill, & Billy Hill; sisters, Retta Mae Hill Hickson and Gertrude Hill Stokes.
She is survived by:
Son, Charles Ed Cox; grandchildren, Matthew Cox & wife Jackie, Amy Fox & husband Jim, & Denice Satterfield & husband Gerald; great grandchildren, Charleigh Saige Cox, Lainey Cox, Daniella “Dana” Cox, Dalton Sams, Ryle Sams, Gracie & Cate Satterfield; daughter-in-law, Mrs. Daniel (Cathy) Cox; siblings, Mary June Hill Hillon, Letta Lou Hill Graham, & Jack Hill
The family will receive friends from 3:00-5:00 pm, Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel.   Her graveside will be 11:00 am, Monday at Norris Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Peggy Martin, age 83 of Clinton

Peggy Martin, age 83 of Clinton passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Methodist …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.