Georgia Lorene Hill Cox, age 98 of Clinton passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. She was born October 20, 1921 in Loyston, Tennessee to the late L.G. “Gip” Hill and Bessie Stooksbury. She was a member of Hinds Creek Baptist Church and worked at Magnet Mills in Clinton and Davis Manufacturing Company Inc. in Knoxville. She loved working her garden with her flowers and also loved her dog, cats, and crocheting. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Elmore Cox; son, Daniel E. Cox; brothers, Vaughn Hill, Carson Hill, & Billy Hill; sisters, Retta Mae Hill Hickson and Gertrude Hill Stokes.

She is survived by:

Son, Charles Ed Cox; grandchildren, Matthew Cox & wife Jackie, Amy Fox & husband Jim, & Denice Satterfield & husband Gerald; great grandchildren, Charleigh Saige Cox, Lainey Cox, Daniella “Dana” Cox, Dalton Sams, Ryle Sams, Gracie & Cate Satterfield; daughter-in-law, Mrs. Daniel (Cathy) Cox; siblings, Mary June Hill Hillon, Letta Lou Hill Graham, & Jack Hill

The family will receive friends from 3:00-5:00 pm, Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel. Her graveside will be 11:00 am, Monday at Norris Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Related