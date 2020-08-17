Friends of Clinton Public Library to sell ‘Mystery Book Boxes”

The Friends of the Clinton Public Library are selling Mystery Book Boxes by appointment in place of this year’s book sale. Each box will contain approximately 15 books for $8 each. Interested customers should fill out an order form at http://clintonpubliclibrary.org/about/friends/ indicating their name, contact information, and pick up time. Each box is genre specific, so patrons can choose from the available genres while supplies last. Payments should be made with cash (exact change only) or checks written out to “Friends of the Clinton Public Library.”

The Friends of the Clinton Public Library is a group that is dedicated to helping their community. They promote, advocate, and fundraise for the library and library programs. If you would like to learn more about the Friends group, please visit: http://clintonpubliclibrary.org/about/friends/.