Friends of Clinton Public Library to sell ‘Mystery Book Boxes”

Jim Harris 2 days ago Community Bulletin Board, Coronavirus, Featured Leave a comment 93 Views

The Friends of the Clinton Public Library are selling Mystery Book Boxes by appointment in place of this year’s book sale. Each box will contain approximately 15 books for $8 each. Interested customers should fill out an order form at http://clintonpubliclibrary.org/about/friends/ indicating their name, contact information, and pick up time. Each box is genre specific, so patrons can choose from the available genres while supplies last. Payments should be made with cash (exact change only) or checks written out to “Friends of the Clinton Public Library.”

The Friends of the Clinton Public Library is a group that is dedicated to helping their community. They promote, advocate, and fundraise for the library and library programs. If you would like to learn more about the Friends group, please visit: http://clintonpubliclibrary.org/about/friends/.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

State applies for FEMA grant to pay additional unemployment

(TDLWD press release) The state of Tennessee will submit its application to the Federal Emergency …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.