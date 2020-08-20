Frankie M. Childs, age 87, of Kingston

Frankie M. Childs, age 87, of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at her home. She was born March 31, 1933 in Kingston and has been a life long resident of Roane County. She retired from the Roane Hosiery Mill after working as a seamstress for over twenty years. Before working at the mill, she cleaned houses for a living. She enjoyed watching westerns and reading the newspaper. She loved watching wrestling and would get so excited or upset at live wrestling. She became known as “The High Heel Lady”, because she would throw her shoe at the wrestlers. Preceded in death by husband, Jack Dempsey Childs; son, Edward Childs; grandson, Eric Farmer; parents, Frank & Ella Grace Grigsby; also 3 brothers and 3 sisters.

SURVIVORS

Children Brenda Sue Walden & husband, Bill of Kingston

Elizabeth Farmer & husband, Edward of Thomasville, NC

Gail Sosa of Kingston

Gregory Frank Childs of Kingston

Grandchildren Brandy, Fonda & husband, Gerardo, DeWayne & wife, Cindy,

Anita & husband, Aaron, Ashley & husband, Kevin, Kera

Great-grandchildren Rachel, Porsche, Heather, Matthew & wife, Brandi,

Noah, Isaiah, Kaedyn, Seth

Great-great-grandchildren Ivy, Noelia, Donavon, Brian, Collen, Cole

Sister Phyllis Pesterfield of Kingston

Several extended family members and friends

Graveside service will be held 3:00 pm, Friday, August 21, 2020 at Poplar Springs Cemetery with Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

