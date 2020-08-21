F&F FNF returns with Crosstown Showdown

Tune in tonight at 7:00, right after Trading Time Primetime, for the season premiere of Fox & Farley Friday Night Football as the Clinton Dragons open up at the Anderson County Mavericks in the Crosstown Showdown.

After a summer spent wondering if they would get the chance to step in between the lines under the bright Friday night lights, the Mavericks and Dragons come into the season with high hopes. For Anderson County, they are hoping to build on last year’s 10-2 record and compete for the 4A state championship, while the Dragons come in with a first-year head coach and a desire to get back into the thick of the postseason conversation.

Anderson County has dominated the series in recent years, winning 20 of the last 21 meetings with Clinton, including last year’s 26-0 shutout win. The Mavericks lead the all-time series 26-8, and the last Clinton win in the rivalry matchup came in 2009.

We will have a special pregame show featuring interviews with both head coaches, AC’s Davey Gillum, and Clinton’s Darell Keith, taking you up to the 7:30 kickoff of Clinton at Anderson County on Fox & Farley Friday Night Football.