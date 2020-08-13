Fewer than one million apply for unemployment nationally, just over 10K in Tennessee

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began sweeping across the country in mid-March, fewer than one million Americans applied for first-time unemployment benefits last week.

Claims under a special pandemic program for gig workers and others who are typically not eligible for unemployment also fell, according to the data released Thursday morning.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits last week totaled approximately 963,000 , marking a decline of around 228,000 from the previous week, and snapping breaking a 20-week streak of claims above 1 million. Jobless claims under the federal pandemic program dropped to a little over 488,600, which is also down over 167,000 from the prior week.

In Tennessee, first-time unemployment claims fell for a third consecutive week, with 10,036 for the week ending August 8th, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). While still roughly five times higher than pre-pandemic levels, that total represents a steep decline from the peak of the economic shutdown and associated layoffs in early April, when a record-shattering 116,141 people applied for unemployment assistance in the state.

Locally, last week in Anderson County, 91 new unemployment claims were filed, with 66 filed in Roane County, 61 in Campbell and 17 in Morgan County.

For a complete look at the county-level unemployment picture, including data on new and continuing claims for jobless benefits, follow this link.

Total Claims Paid 267,711 Total Payments $196,897,280 Tennessee Payments $0* Federal Payments $196,897,280

*TN payments paid through the Coronavirus Relief Fund



New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the previous week.

Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.

WEEK WEEK ENDING DATE NEW CLAIMS CONTINUED CLAIMS 10 March 14 2,702 16,342 11 March 21 39,096 16,098 12 March 28 94,492 34,570 13 April 4 116,141 112,438 14 April 11 74,772 199,910 15 April 18 68,968 267,053 16 April 25 43,792 324,543 17 May 2 37,319 321,571 18 May 9 29,308 325,095 19 May 16 28,692 314,487 20 May 23 26,041 310,126 21 May 30 22,784 302,260 22 June 6 21,417 292,234 23 June 13 19,925 280,593 24 June 20 21,155 266,596 25 June 27 22,256 262,224 26 July 4 25,843 256,645 27 July 11 22,431 251,924 28 July 18 25,794 243,405 29 July 25 19,461 242,397 30 August 1 11,690 224,093 31 August 8 10,036 208,810 New Claims Since March 15 781,310