Fewer than one million apply for unemployment nationally, just over 10K in Tennessee

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began sweeping across the country in mid-March, fewer than one million Americans applied for first-time unemployment benefits last week.
Claims under a special pandemic program for gig workers and others who are typically not eligible for unemployment also fell, according to the data released Thursday morning.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits last week totaled approximately 963,000 , marking a decline of around 228,000 from the previous week, and snapping breaking a 20-week streak of claims above 1 million. Jobless claims under the federal pandemic program dropped to a little over 488,600, which is also down over 167,000 from the prior week.
In Tennessee, first-time unemployment claims fell for a third consecutive week, with 10,036 for the week ending August 8th, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). While still roughly five times higher than pre-pandemic levels, that total represents a steep decline from the peak of the economic shutdown and associated layoffs in early April, when a record-shattering 116,141 people applied for unemployment assistance in the state.
Locally, last week in Anderson County, 91 new unemployment claims were filed, with 66 filed in Roane County, 61 in Campbell and 17 in Morgan County.
Charts below courtesy TDLWD
|Total Claims Paid
|267,711
|Total Payments
|$196,897,280
|Tennessee Payments
|$0*
|Federal Payments
|$196,897,280
*TN payments paid through the Coronavirus Relief Fund
New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the previous week.
Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.
|WEEK
|WEEK ENDING DATE
|NEW CLAIMS
|CONTINUED CLAIMS
|10
|March 14
|2,702
|16,342
|11
|March 21
|39,096
|16,098
|12
|March 28
|94,492
|34,570
|13
|April 4
|116,141
|112,438
|14
|April 11
|74,772
|199,910
|15
|April 18
|68,968
|267,053
|16
|April 25
|43,792
|324,543
|17
|May 2
|37,319
|321,571
|18
|May 9
|29,308
|325,095
|19
|May 16
|28,692
|314,487
|20
|May 23
|26,041
|310,126
|21
|May 30
|22,784
|302,260
|22
|June 6
|21,417
|292,234
|23
|June 13
|19,925
|280,593
|24
|June 20
|21,155
|266,596
|25
|June 27
|22,256
|262,224
|26
|July 4
|25,843
|256,645
|27
|July 11
|22,431
|251,924
|28
|July 18
|25,794
|243,405
|29
|July 25
|19,461
|242,397
|30
|August 1
|11,690
|224,093
|31
|August 8
|10,036
|208,810
|New Claims Since March 15
|781,310