Fewer than one million apply for unemployment nationally, just over 10K in Tennessee

Jim Harris 15 hours ago

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began sweeping across the country in mid-March, fewer than one million Americans applied for first-time unemployment benefits last week.

Claims under a special pandemic program for gig workers and others who are typically not eligible for unemployment also fell, according to the data released Thursday morning.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits last week totaled approximately 963,000 , marking a decline of around 228,000 from the previous week, and snapping breaking a 20-week streak of claims above 1 million. Jobless claims under the federal pandemic program dropped to a little over 488,600, which is also down over 167,000 from the prior week.

In Tennessee, first-time unemployment claims fell for a third consecutive week, with 10,036 for the week ending August 8th, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). While still roughly five times higher than pre-pandemic levels, that total represents a steep decline from the peak of the economic shutdown and associated layoffs in early April, when a record-shattering 116,141 people applied for unemployment assistance in the state.

Locally, last week in Anderson County, 91 new unemployment claims were filed, with 66 filed in Roane County, 61 in Campbell and 17 in Morgan County.

For a complete look at the county-level unemployment picture, including data on new and continuing claims for jobless benefits, follow this link.

Total Claims Paid267,711
Total Payments$196,897,280
Tennessee Payments$0*
Federal Payments$196,897,280

*TN payments paid through the Coronavirus Relief Fund
 
New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the previous week.
Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications. 

WEEKWEEK ENDING DATENEW CLAIMSCONTINUED CLAIMS
10March 142,70216,342
11March 2139,09616,098
12March 2894,49234,570
13April 4116,141112,438
14April 1174,772199,910
15April 1868,968267,053
16April 2543,792324,543
17May 237,319321,571
18May 929,308325,095
19May 1628,692314,487
20May 2326,041310,126
21May 3022,784302,260
22June 621,417292,234
23June 1319,925280,593
24June 2021,155266,596
25June 2722,256262,224
26July 425,843256,645
27July 1122,431251,924
28July 1825,794243,405
29July 2519,461242,397
30August 111,690224,093
31August 810,036208,810
New Claims Since March 15781,310 

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

