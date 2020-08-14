Explore Oak Ridge announces ‘Cars for Canines’

The first-ever Cars for Canines event set for Saturday, August 22 at Melton Lake Park in Oak Ridge will also be the first large public event in the community since March, according to Explore Oak Ridge, the city’s tourism bureau.

Explore Oak Ridge will hold “Cars for Canines from 10 am to 2 pm at the peninsula (697 Melton Lake Drive). According to Explore Oak Ridge, the event is free to the public and everyone is welcome, especially your four-legged friends. A car show sponsored by Summer Knights Cruisers will be held at the same time with awards for the top 25 vehicles. The entry fee is $20 per car and will benefit the Oak Ridge Animal Shelter and Anderson County Humane Society.

Classic cars, hot rods and motorcycles are invited to enter, with registration beginning at 10 am, and awards presented at 2 pm. Door prizes will be given during the event for registered vehicles.

Demonstrations by K9-SOS and Smoky Mountain Dock Dogs will take place throughout the day. Food trucks will be set up, including Smokin’ Good Times BBQ, Crazy Cubans, Forks in the Road, and Artistic Pops.

Adults over 21 will be able to enjoy beverages from Crafter’s Brew, which will be set up along the Melton Lake Peninsula.

Dr. Matt Jinks, veterinarian at the Oak Ridge Animal Shelter, will offer reduced $10 rabies shots and $20 microchips for dogs and cats while supplies last. Dogs must be on a leash and cats in a carrier.

Visitors and participants are encouraged to wear face masks and socially distance in the spacious Melton Lake Park.

“All precautionary health measures will be in place, including sanitation stations, social distancing and touchpoint minimization to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all,” Katy Watt, Explore Oak Ridge President, said in a press release. “This is the first organized community event in the City of Oak Ridge since March and we want to offer a family-friendly experience in an open area that will allow participants to social distance, while having fun outdoors with their family.”

Grab your family and furry friends and head down to the waterfront for a day of fun!