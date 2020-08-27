EPA files lawsuit against Rockwood company

Jim Harris

The federal Environmental Protection Agency has filed a lawsuit against American Zinc Recycling Corporation in Rockwood over its alleged mishandling of hazardous waste from the production of steel.

The lawsuit accuses the plant of violating multiple environmental regulations, such as operating a hazardous waste storage facility without a permit; operating a hazardous waste management unit without a permit; land disposal of hazardous waste without determining if the material required treatment; operating a surface impoundment without a permit; failure to operate a surface impoundment in a protective manner; failure to label and date containers of hazardous materials in the storage area, and failure to maintain a treatment, storage or disposal facility to minimize the possibility of the release of hazardous waste into the environment.

EAF dust is a byproduct of steel production that can be recycled to extract zinc. According to the lawsuit, there have been multiple releases of EAF dust and other potentially harmfucl substances near concrete flumes that feed into Moon Springs Pond.

The suit was filed on Tuesday and demands the plant be required to pay an unspecified amount in penalties for the alleged violations.

