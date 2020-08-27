Drug suspects rounded up in Campbell

Wednesday, agents with the Eighth Judicial District Drug Task Force and officers from other law enforcement agencies inculding the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, the Caryville, Jacksboro, and LaFollette Police Departments, as well as the Tennessee Highway patrol and others conducted a series of arrests of suspects wanted in connection to drug-related crimes across Campbell County.

Numerous people were taken into custody on various drug charges, some of whom have bonded out of jail, while others are remain in custody.

During the day’s operations, agents say they recovered meth, marijuana and a variety of prescription pills from several of the locations.

